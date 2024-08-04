Antony and Cleopatra London Tickets

After more than ten years, Shakespeare’s biggest, and most-loved, tragedies returns to Shakespeare’s Globe! The epic tale of lust, loyalty and power will unfold in a ground-breaking spoken English and British Sign Language production. Playing for a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to see one of historys most devastating love stories. Book your tickets now!

What is Antony and Cleopatra about?

Julius Caesar is dead; Rome is divided and a passionate love affair blooms in the fringes of a war-torn empire.

In order to protect his crumbling homeland, General Mark Antony and his fellow soldiers travel to Egypt. The General quickly meets and falls in love with the captivating and seductive Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt. Their passion burns across the two continents, and soon everyone is feeling the heat... Their fierce love affair upsets the world order, and puts thousands of lives at risk as a tragic fight between devotion and duty unfolds.

Delving into the complexities of human relationships, and the consequences of political intrigue. Will love prevail, or become a catalyst for war?

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Anthony and Cleopatra appeared in Shakespeare’s First Folio, published in 1623.

Cleopatra was actually a member of the Macedonian Greek family, and not Egyptian.

Director, Blanche McIntyre is the recipient of the Critics’ Circle award for Best Newcomer and winner of the Best Director in the Off West End Theatre awards.

Please bear in mind

This play contains depictions of suicide, scenes of violence and war, and misogynoir references.

Anthony and Cleopatra London Cast

Cleopatra - Nadia Nadarajah

- Nadia Nadarajah Alexas/Messenger – Nadeem Islam

– Nadeem Islam Soothsayer/Clown – William Grint

Further cast to be announced.

Anthony and Cleopatra London Creatives