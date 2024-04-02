And Then There Were None tickets

Playing a strictly limited run at Churchill Theatre Bromley, don’t miss your chance to see this brand-new adaptation of the bestselling crime novel of all time. Book your tickets today!

What is And Then There Were None about?

Ten strangers are lured to a solitary mansion off the coast of Devon. When a storm cuts them off from the mainland, the true reason for their presence on the island becomes horribly clear…

Guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat, this pulse-pounding production brings Agatha Christie’s chilling thriller to life. Expect the unexpected, and have your wits about you, as you venture into the unknown (unless you’re one of the 100 milion people that have already read the book of course…)

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 12+.

And Then There Were None creatives

Director – Lucy Bailey

And Then There Were None cast