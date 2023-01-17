Tickets for And Then The Rodeo Burned Down are available now!

Following rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and an Edinburgh Fringe First Award, And Then The Rodeo Burned Down is the gloriously queer, attention conquering rodeo of a lifetime.

About And Then The Rodeo Burned Down

And Then The Rodeo Burned Down follows two rodeo clowns, or more precisely….a rodeo clown and his shadow, as the former pursues his dream of becoming a cowboy and they compete for independence. From beginning to end, this captivating, heart-warmingly silly production plays on hyper-masculine stereotypes, as it alternates between conventional theatre and apparent spontaneity. The audience is carried along a stream of nonsense that will leave you questioning every aspect of the plot, as well as the characters that are in it.

With hoedowns, throwdowns, and theatrical arson, watch these clowns as they desperately attempt to put on a rodeo and find their identity! And Then The Rodeo Burned Down is scored by the likes of country royalty Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash.

The cast and creatives of And Then The Rodeo Burned Down

And Then The Rodeo Burned Down is written and performed by Chloe Rice and Natasha Roland, with lighting design by Angelo Sagnelli.

A writer/performer duo from New York City, Chloe Rice and Natasha Roland have been working together for almost ten years. They have collaborated with various organisations, including The Company of Fools, Occupy the Stage, Art House Productions, and The Phoenix Theatre Ensemble. They won a coveted Fringe First Award from The Scotsman after making their Edinburgh Festival Fringe debut in August 2022.

And Then The Rodeo Burned Down is an ode to loving yourself and learning how to accept all of your clownish imperfections.