An Ideal Husband Tickets

A night at the theatre wouldn’t be complete without experiencing this classic comedy brought vividly to life. An Ideal Husband at the Lyric Hammersmith is a must-see for fans of witty dialogue, sparkling characters, and timeless social commentary. Secure your tickets now to enjoy this brilliant example of Wilde’s enduring wit and theatrical brilliance.

About An Ideal Husband

Oscar Wilde’s sharp and sparkling social comedy, An Ideal Husband, comes to life on the London stage at the Lyric Hammersmith. This witty tale of political scandal, moral dilemmas, and romantic entanglements follows Sir Robert Chiltern, a rising politician whose perfect public image is threatened by blackmail, and his clever wife, Mrs. Cheveley, whose schemes set the story in motion. With Wilde’s trademark humour, charm, and biting insight into society, this production promises an evening of laughter, intrigue, and sophistication.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Nicholai La Barrie, Associate Director at Lyric Hammersmith, helms this contemporary production, marking the 100th anniversary since the play's last performance at the venue in 1926.

Upon its 1895 debut, An Ideal Husband received mixed reviews. While some critics found the plot implausible, others, like George Bernard Shaw, praised Wilde's theatrical prowess and wit.

Despite initial controversies, the play has endured as a classic, celebrated for its sharp dialogue and insightful social commentary.

Please Bear In Mind

An Ideal Husband is suitable for ages 12+. The play contains themes of political scandal, blackmail, and marital intrigue which may be unsuitable for younger audiences.

An Ideal Husband Cast & Creatives

Main Cast

Cast to be announced soon

Main Creatives