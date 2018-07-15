Menu
    An Ideal Husband Tickets at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

    An Ideal Husband

    Oscar Wilde’s enduring comedy on how to forgive the people we love

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 45min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    7 May - 6 June 2026

    An Ideal Husband Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (64 customer reviews)

    Patrick McGarey

    15 July 18

    Your London production of An Ideal Husband is a fine tribute to Oscar Wilde. He would be thoroughly pleased. Our great regret is we were not in town for the other plays you are staging at the Vaudeville Theater. Bravo to you and your outstanding cast!

    Joyce Ogden

    15 July 18

    Terrific acting by terrific actors/actresses.

