An Enemy of the People In London

Doubt spreads more rapidly than any illness in Ibsen's thought-provoking play An Enemy of the People, which explores the concept of truth within a society that hungers for power and wealth.

When Dr. Stockmann makes an astonishing discovery about the dangerous and bacterial properties of the local (and highly popular) tourist baths' water, the fate of the town instantly falls into his hands, but those who have much to lose are unwilling to accept his claims and meet him with resistance and opposition.

Conflict extends beyond contaminated water in this contemporary production by Ostermeier, which aims to break down barriers and remind us why the struggle between social classes is ever-present. An Enemy of the People tickets are available at the Duke of York's Theatre for a limited run beginning February 6, 2024, secure your An Enemy of the People London tickets now.

About The Show

Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen is the mastermind behind An Enemy of the People. The play made its debut on January 13, 1883, at the Royal Theatre in Copenhagen, Denmark and was an instant hit with audiences. Edvard Grieg crafted the musical score for the production, and amongst its most popular compositions are ‘The Doctor's Dilemma’ and ‘Truth and Lies’.

A favourite character for fans is undoubtedly Dr. Thomas Stockmann. Stockmann shows a ground-breaking commitment to truth and ethics, unlike any other character. With themes of environmental responsibility and moral integrity, the story continues to be a highly influential work within theatre.

It’s Worth The Applause

An Enemy of The People is celebrated for how it addresses environmental issues versus economic interests, professional responsibilities, and the moral dilemmas of whistle-blowing.

Legendary Playwright Arthur Miller adapted the play in the 1950s.

adapted the play in the 1950s. A 1978 movie was released, starring Steve McQueen .

. Satyajit Ray 's 1989 film Ganashatru was based on the play.

's 1989 film Ganashatru was based on the play. PBS produced the play for their show American Playhouse in 1990.

In 2004, a Norwegian film directed by Erik Skjoldbjærg adapted Ibsen's play.

adapted Ibsen's play. Various other adaptations and performances have taken place in different countries, including an Arabic version in Egypt.

Please Bear In Mind

This production is suitable for ages 12+.

An Enemy of the People Cast & Creatives

Main Cast

Thomas Stockmann - Matt Smith (House of Dragon, The Crown, Doctor Who)

Main Creatives

Director - Thomas Ostermeier

Adaptation - Thomas Ostermeier & Florian Borchmeyer

Writer - Henrik Ibsen

Producer - David Binder

Producer - Benjamin Lowy

Producer - Emily Vaughan-Barratt