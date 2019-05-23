All My Sons London tickets

Directed by Ivo van Hove, and playing a strictly limited season at the Wyndham’s Theatre, Bryan Cranston, Paapa Essiedu, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste star in Arthur Miller’s All My Sons. Book your official tickets now.

About All My Sons

All My Sons, Miller’s 1947 masterwork - and his first ever play - is a gripping exploration of family, loyalty, and the cost of the American dream.

Inspired by real events in the aftermath of World War II, Respected, self-made businessman Joe Keller prides himself on providing for his wife and their two sons. However, as secrets long buried begin to surface and Joe’s son goes missing, Peacetime brings little peace of mind.

Confronted by the consequences of his actions Joe must ask himself, what is he willing to sacrifice for success?

Facts and critical acclaim

This isn’t the first time Bryan Cranston and Ivo van Hove have worked together. Cranston stunned London audiences in 2017 with a towering performance in van Hove’s Network at the National Theatre. His triumphant turn earned Cranston an Olivier and Tony Award for Best Actor.

Olivier Award nominee Paapa Essiedu will play Snape in the Harry Potter prequels. He rose to fame in the award-winning tv series, I Will Destroy You.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste earned Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe nominations for her breakout role in Secrets & Lies.

The play debuted on Broadway in 1947, where playwright, Arthur Miller, originated the role of Chris Keller.

All My Sons won two Tony Awards and a New York Drama Critics' Circle Award during its initial run.

All My Sons cast

Joe Keller - Bryan Cranston

- Bryan Cranston Chris Keller - Paapa Essiedu

- Paapa Essiedu Kate Keller - Marianne Jean-Baptiste

All My Sons creatives