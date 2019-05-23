Menu
    All My Sons Tickets at the Wyndham's Theatre, London

    All My Sons

    Bryan Cranston, Paapa Essiedu, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste star in Arthur Miller’s family epic

    61 customer reviews

    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    14 November 2025 - 7 February 2026

    All My Sons Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (61 customer reviews)

    Brook

    23 May 19

    This was play was incredible!!! The cast was phenomenal, the stage setting was enveloping and well designed. The play was engaging, easy to relate with, and a wonderful ride of emotions and nostalgia. THANK YOU for this grand gift.

    Tina Coletta

    23 May 19

    This is the best production of this play I have ever seen. The acting was outstanding, Sally Field was everything I thought she would be, the emotional performance she gave is still affecting me 24 hours later, I still sob as I think about it. Fantastic!

