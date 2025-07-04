Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Alice Through the Looking Glass Tickets at the St Pauls Church, Covent Garden, London

    Alice Through the Looking Glass

    Step through the looking glass in this family classic

    Important information

    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    4 July 2025

    Next Available Performances of Alice Through the Looking Glass

    TODAY is 11th March 2025

    July 2025

    Tags:

    PlayChildren TicketsClassics TicketsLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre Tickets

    We use cookies