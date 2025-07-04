Alice Through the Looking Glass London tickets

Playing at the Actors Church for one performance only, Quantum Theatre presents a brand new adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s timeless classic, Through the Looking Glass (and What Alice Found There). Book your official tickets today!

About Alice Through the Looking Glass

With live music and the full array of Carroll’s fantastical characters, this lively new version follows Alice’s adventures in the looking-glass world she enters through the mirror above her drawing-room fireplace…

Adapted and directed by Michael Whitmore, this enchanting play faithfully charts the fabulous and wonderful world created by Lewis Carroll, retaining all its quirky British charm, classic characters and comedic poems in a true theatrical treat for all the family.

Fun facts about Alice Through the Looking Glass

Alice was a real girl, who was the daughter of Charles Dodgson, Lewis Carroll’s boss.

Through the Looking Glass features Carroll’s most famous nonsense poems: "Jabberwocky” and "The Walrus and the Carpenter”

He’s famous for the fantastical, but Carroll was also seriously logical! He studied and lectured mathematics at Oxford University and wrote 11 books on the subject.

Please bear in mind

This performance will take place outdoors, on the lawns of the church. Unfortunately, due to two small stone steps there is no step free access.

Alice Through the Looking Glass creatives