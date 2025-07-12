Alice in Wonderland Tickets

This world-renowned production brings Lewis Carroll's whimsical chaos to life with stunning puppetry, elegant costumes, and an original soundtrack that will enchant audiences of all ages.

About Alice in Wonderland

Follow Alice on her remarkable journey as she shrinks, grows, and encounters eccentric characters at every twist and turn.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Originally staged in Australia in 2016, the show has captivated over 100,000 audience members, returning annually to major Australian cities. This production makes it's UK premiere at the Marylebone Theatre.

The adaptation is by Penny Farrow, with direction and design by Nate Bertone, a New York-based theatrical storyteller known for his international work.

The writer Lewis Carroll (real name Charles Dodgson) based Alice on a real girl, Alice Liddell, the daughter of a close friend. He first told her the story during a boat trip in 1862.

Alice in Wonderland Cast and Creatives

Main Creatives

Adapter - Penny Farrow

Director and Designer - Nate Bertone

Main Cast