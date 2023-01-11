Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US Tickets at the Menier Chocolate Factory, London

    ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US

    Alex Edelman's Just For Us - a wise and witty monologue that explores all from his career!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 13+.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    11 January – 26 February 2023.

    Next Available Performances of ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US

    TODAY is 3rd January 2023

    January 2023 February 2023

    Tags:

    PlayComedyContemporaryLimited Run

    We use cookies