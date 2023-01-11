Tickets for ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US are available now!

Inspired by his Orthodox Jewish upbringing and the many stories that come with it, renowned comedian and writer Alex Edelman is ready to reveal all at the Menier Chocolate Factory in ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US, a story brought to life by vicious encounters and tummy-tickling life anecdotes. Don’t miss out on Alex Edelman’s wonderful one-man show, which follows a string of his critically acclaimed works. Book your tickets today!

About ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US

Just For Us in an exploration into the wit and grit of Edelman’s humble beginnings and career highs, watch as he takes the audience through some light-hearted (most of the time) adventures, he discusses all – coming face to face with a gorilla that knows sign language, a not-so-ordinary holiday season and even word of his Olympian brother AJ…but beneath it, right at the core, is the true-to-life and painful reality of Edelman’s experience with antisemitic abuse.

After receiving a bucket-load of cyber-attacks directed at his identity, Edelman makes the wise and brave decision to stealthily crash a gathering of White Nationalists in New York City. Once there, he finds that he is face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What follows is an electric encounter buried within a heart-thudding twist that inspired the very title of ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US.

The creatives of ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US

For his stage and screen work, Alex Edelman has consistently garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success. In both the West End and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, all three of his solo performances have become sell-out award-winning hits. His writing has also garnered glowing reviews. A 70-minute YouTube special with a star-studded cast that was posted at the start of the pandemic and raised $3.5 million for the CDC Foundation's (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund was created with Edelman as its head writer and executive producer.

Edelman reunites with long-term collaborator Adam Brace for this production. Adam Brace is Associate Director at Soho Theatre where he works across comedy, theatre and performance Art and in roles spanning dramaturg, director and writer.

