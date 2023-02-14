Tickets for Age Is A Feeling are available now!

Coming to the Soho Theatre for a limited run, the critically acclaimed production Age Is A Feeling is a moving and breathtaking look into the cynicism and regret of life. Tickets for Age Is A Feeling are available to purchase now!

About Age Is A Feeling

Age Is A Feeling masterfully explores the infinite chances that we get to change the course of our destiny whilst we are alive. The production is a true ode to being fulfilled and having no regret, reminding us there is beauty in uncertainty and that this can be savoured. The production is a witty and wise meditation on human morality, inspired by mystics, hospices and trips to the cemetery. Age Is A Feeling charts the rites of passage and turning points in adult life.

The cast and creatives of Age Is A Feeling

Hayler McGee (The Ex-Boyfriend Yard Sale and author of a memoir by the same name) is the writer/performer of Age Is A Feeling. This fascinating show is directed by Soho Theatre’s Associate Director Adam Brace (Liz Kingsman’s One Woman Show) with scenic design by Zoë Hurwitz and lighting design by Daniel Carter-Brennan (Liz Kingsman’s One Woman Show) casting for Age Is A Feeling is yet to be announced.

Age Is A Feeling tickets are available now

Want to see what happens when you dive headfirst into unknowability and make the most of each moment? Book tickets for Age Is A Feeling today!