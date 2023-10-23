Tickets for Adam Kay: Undoctored - This Is Going To Hurt…More are available now!

Inspired by the literary phenomenon (which sold a staggering three million copies and became a multi-BAFTA-winning sensation), the nation's 'twelfth-favourite' doctor returns to the West End to offer audiences a juicy glimpse into the battles that a junior doctor faces on the NHS frontline. The man of medicine turned TV writer, bestselling author and performer is swapping his scrubs for the stage for just seven performances this October.

About Adam Kay: Undoctored

During his time as a junior doctor, Adam Kay kept a secret diary, but that was only part of the story. With the painfully funny and shockingly impactful follow-up, Undoctored, Adam Kay reflects on what has occurred since hanging up his scrubs and examines the medicine life in his most honest and incisive story yet. After his time as a junior doctor, Kay is battered and bruised. Undoctored is the astounding portrait of a life painted by one of Britain's most beloved storytellers. It is funny and heartbreaking, horrifying and humbling. Doctors normally stitch wounds, but here Adam opens them back up.

Who is Adam Kay?

Adam Kay is a BAFTA-winning author, TV writer, comedian and former junior doctor. His first book, This is Going to Hurt, spent over a year at number one in the Sunday Times bestseller list, was translated into 37 languages, won ten national awards, and sold over three million copies.

His subsequent adult nonfiction books, Twas the Nightshift Before Christmas and Undoctored were also Sunday Times number one bestsellers. He edited Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank You, raising over £400,000 for charity. He is one of the country's bestselling children's authors, with books including Kay's Anatomy (the fastest-selling kids' non-fiction book of the decade), Kay's Marvellous Medicine, Kay's Brilliant Brains and the picture book Amy Gets Eaten.

As a live performer, Adam has sold-out several West End seasons and UK tours. His tour of This is Going to Hurt was attended by over 250,000 people. Adam's awards for TV writing include BAFTA and Writers Guild awards for adapting This is Going to Hurt for the BBC and AMC. He is a columnist for the Sunday Times and a proud patron of The Lullaby Trust and The Laura Hyde Foundation.

