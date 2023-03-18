Tickets for Accidental Death of an Anarchist are available now!

Tom Basden's incredibly witty adaptation of Dario Fo's classic satirical farce heads to modern London with Daniel Rigby starring as the Maniac in a jaw-dropping performance.

Accidental Death of an Anarchist synopsis

Following the death of a young, falsely-accused anarchist in police custody - the force is condemned by the general public. As they prepare for an inquiry into the incident, an unhinged showman known as the Maniac is arrested and begins to wreak havoc as he seizes the opportunity to put on a show, one that is an absurd recreation of their version of events. In his exposition, he reveals the cover-ups, corruption and deep idiocy of an institution hanging from a thread. Through his probing, hilarious, and startling investigation, the Maniac demonstrates himself as a hero of the people and a nightmare of the police.

The cast and creatives of Accidental Death of an Anarchist

Originally written by Dario Fo and Franca Rame Accidental Death of an Anarchist is newly adapted by Tom Basden and directed by Daniel Raggett. Accidental Death of an Anarchist stars BAFTA-winning actor, comedian, and writer Daniel Rigby, who aside from his extensive work in television, theatre and film, is a well-known stand-up and live comedian. His television credits include Landscapers, Big School, and Black Mirror: The Waldo Moment. Rigby received the Leading Actor BAFTA in 2011 for his performance as Eric Morecambe in the BBC2 television series Eric and Ernie. Rigby has also done extensive theatre work, playing Ian in Holes and Alan Dangle in the original cast of the popular stage production One Man, Two Guvnors. In 2015, Rigby starred in Dave's first original sitcom, Undercover.

See the up-to-date version of this riotously satirical farce that points all fingers at police malpractice.