Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Accidental Death of an Anarchist Tickets at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

    Accidental Death of an Anarchist

    When a young anarchist dies in police custody, the Maniac rains hell on the police force!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+.
    Running time
    2 hours including interval
    Performance dates
    18 March - 8 April 2023
    Access
    There will be an Audio Described performance on Tuesday 28 March at 7:30pm, an Open Captioned performance on Friday 31 March at 7:30pm, a BSL performance on Monday 03 April at 7:30pm and a Chilled performance on Wednesday 05 April at 1:30pm.

    Next Available Performances of Accidental Death of an Anarchist

    TODAY is 27th January 2023

    March 2023 April 2023

    Tags:

    PlayComedyClassics

    We use cookies