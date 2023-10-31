Tickets for A View From The Bridge are available now!

Arthur Miller's captivating tragedy, A View from the Bridge, presents a clash between a poverty-stricken American working-class and their immigrant cousins, both driven by their dire circumstances to seek a fresh start.

In this profound exploration of family bonds and personal honour, prepare to be immersed in a visceral drama that transcends time and remains a masterpiece. Don't miss this revival of Miller's play at London’s Rose Theatre, book your tickets today!

About A View From The Bridge

‘Every man’s got somebody that he loves, heh? But sometimes… there’s too much. You know? There’s too much and it goes where it mustn’t.’

In the heart of Brooklyn, Beatrice and Eddie Carbone live a quintessentially American existence, where neighbourly support is expected. Welcoming their hard-working Sicilian relatives into their home, one would anticipate the family to unite. However, the very fabric holding them together begins to unravel, with Eddie at the centre of it all.

A blossoming romance between Eddie's orphaned niece and a charming immigrant triggers a series of events that spiral out of control. Eddie finds his deepest, most forbidden desires teetering on the brink of exposure, and his explosive passion threatens to incinerate everything the family has painstakingly built.

About Arthur Miller

Arthur Miller is one of the most influential American playwrights of 20th-century theatre his works delve into themes of social conscience, morality, and the human condition. One of his most renowned plays, Death of a Salesman, earned him a Pulitzer Prize and established him as a prominent figure in American drama.

Throughout his prolific career, Arthur Miller demonstrated a commitment to exploring the complexities of the human experience and using theatre as a platform for social commentary. He passed away on February 10, 2005, leaving behind a remarkable body of work that continues to inspire generations of playwrights. His other works include The Crucible, All My Sons, and The Misfits.

Casting and creatives for A View From The Bride are yet to be announced.

