Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    A View From The Bridge Tickets at the Rose Theatre Kingston, Kingston

    A View From The Bridge

    Arthur Miller's gripping tragedy is the ultimate test of family bonds and personal honour

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    31 October - 11 November 2023
    Special notice

    Recommended for age 12 and above.

    Next Available Performances of A View From The Bridge

    TODAY is 12th June 2023

    October 2023 November 2023

    Tags:

    PlayClassicsLast Chance To SeeHot TicketsDramaCritic's ChoiceStar Power

    We use cookies