A Shoddy Detective & The Art of Deception Tickets

After its successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe, A Shoddy Detective & The Art of Deception is coming to the West End this autumn. This laugh-out-loud mystery blends sharp comedy with gripping intrigue to keep you guessing and giggling. Step inside the case and uncover the clues in this unmissable show. Tickets are available now.

About A Shoddy Detective & The Art of Deception

The case begins when a painting suspiciously disappears from Lord and Lady Raeburn’s manor. Detective Stuart Pidcock is called in to investigate, but things take an unexpected turn when he enlists the help of his old nemesis. Together, they must catch the thief, interrogate a host of colourful suspects, and unravel the crime of the century! Complete with plenty of hilarious slapstick moments, it’s a whodunnit that really draws you in.

It’s worth the applause!

★★★★★ "A comedic gem." North West End UK

★★★★★ ‘The detective may seem shoddy, but the show itself is nothing short of a masterpiece!” EdFringeReviews

★★★★★ “This is one detective mystery play I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend.” Theatre and Arts Review

★★★★★ “A great, fun time and a wonderful treat” One4Review

★★★★ A fast-paced slapstick whodunnit, that will keep you guessing and giggling until the very end” West End Best Friend

A Shoddy Detective & The Art of Deception creatives