A Role To Die For Tickets

From Olivier Award winner Derek Bond comes a razor-sharp new comedy that takes you undercover behind the scenes of a blockbuster casting call where the real drama is off script. When things go hilariously wrong, it’s clear this mission needs more than a martini to fix. Shaken? Definitely. Stirred? Into total chaos. Don’t miss this wickedly funny limited-run show at the Marylebone Theatre.

About A Role To Die For

One casting director with a license to kill a blockbuster, if she gets it wrong. The show follows casting director Deborah as she’s about to announce the next face of the world’s most legendary spy franchise. But things take a turn for the double-oh-no when the chosen actor suddenly withdraws the day before the big reveal. With a new mission on her hands, Deborah faces an impossible choice: stick to the sleek, suited formula the world expects, or dare to let the next generation redefine a global icon?

Facts and Critical Acclaim

The play first opened at the Barn Theatre in January 2025 to rave reviews.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ – Wilts & Glos Standard, ★ ★ ★ ★ – The Telegraph, ★ ★ ★ ★ – Mail on Sunday, ★ ★ ★ ★ – West End Best Friend

A Role To Die For Creatives