A Raisin in the Sun London Tickets

Almost 40 years after Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun broke barriers on Broadway, the pioneering play remains just as relevant and powerful today. As the world continues to be divided by inequality, this classic family drama full of humour and heart provides hope. Playing for a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to see this award-winning production.

What is A Raisin in the Sun about?

Dreams, grief, and big plans fill the rented apartment in Chicago’s South Side. The Younger family’s father has died, but the money from his life insurance policy could change their lives.

Mama wants to use the cash to put down roots in a home of her own, whereas her daughter, Beneatha, has her heart set on becoming a doctor. However, her son Walter Lee sees the money as his to spend — and he’s willing to sacrifice his values and his family to get what he wants. As each family member grapples for their fair share of the money, they must face what it means to escape the confines of a segregated society.

How do you create a meaningful life in a world designed to keep you down?

Please bear in mind

This production contains strong language including racial slurs, sexual content, and references to abortion. It is recommended for ages 12+.

Facts and critical acclaim

A Raisin in the Sun is hailed as the ‘play that changed American theatre forever” by The New York Times.

Playwright, Timberlake Wertenbaker, was the first African-Americanfemale author to have a play performed on Broadway. At the age of 29, she won the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, the youngest playwright to do so.

Director, Tinuke Craig, received the Genesis Future Director Award in 2014.

A Raisin in the Sun creatives

Book - Lorraine Hansberry

- Lorraine Hansberry Director - Tinuke Craig

A Raisin in the Sun cast

Cast to be announced.