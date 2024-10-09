Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    A Raisin in the Sun Tickets at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

    A Raisin in the Sun

    In a rented apartment, the Younger family is full of hope, grief, and big plans

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    2hrs 45 mins (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    8 October 2024 - 2 November 2024
    Content
    This production contains strong language including racial slurs, sexual content, and references to abortion.

    Next Available Performances of A Raisin in the Sun

    TODAY is 15th February 2024

    October 2024 November 2024

    Tags:

    PlayDrama TicketsLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre TicketsLyric Hammersmith Tickets

    We use cookies