    A Monster Calls Tickets at the Rose Theatre Kingston, Kingston

    A Monster Calls

    Olivier award-winning A Monster Calls comes to Kingston’s Rose Theatre

    18 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    10+

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 10+
    Running time
    2hr 20min (including interval)
    Performance dates
    24 March - 9 April 2022
    Special notice

    PLEASE NOTE: You must wear a face covering at all times at the Rose unless exempt.

    A Monster Calls Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (18 customer reviews)

    Louise Barry

    23 August 18

    A great emotional performance by some wonderful actors. It was so creative and clever, we absolutely loved it. We were sat right at the very back but the view was no problem and we were still drawn into the story.

    Sue

    22 August 18

    This show is amazing! I haven't been so impressed at a London theatre for a very long time! The characters were portrayed very well - especially the relationship between Monster and Conor and Conor and his Grandma - but all were good. I know the book well and use it in my therapy work with young people so it was a transforming experience seeing it brought to life! Congratulations also to the set and sound design which are so important in an ensemble. A very big thank you - my only sadness is that it ends on Saturday. Dr Sue Jennings

