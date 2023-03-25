A Little Life tickets are available to purchase now!

Based on Hanya Yanagihara’s million-copy bestselling novel A Little Life, A Little Life the stage adaptation has been coined as the theatrical event of 2023 and is an exploration of trauma, survival and love. Tickets for this critically-acclaimed, highly-anticipated play are available to book now, for the Harold Pinter theatre.

The story of A Little Life

The extraordinary A Little Life follows the story of its central character, the prestigious lawyer Jude St. Francis, as he navigates a life impacted by a history of child abuse. Alongside Jude, A Little Life also focuses on his fellow college friends in New York City; aspiring actor Willem, Malcolm the successful architect, and JB the struggling artist. The group are closely knitted by their love for Jude and the mysteries of his past, however, addiction, ambition and pride are just some of the obstacles that threaten to destroy their brotherhood.

When secrets from Jude’s past are revealed, the group eventually come to discover that knowing Jude St. Francis means understanding the endless potential that love has in the face of life’s difficulties.

The cast and creatives of A Little Life

Happy Valley star James Norton will lead the cast of A Little Life in the role of Jude St. Francis. The cast also stars Luke Thompson (Bridgerton, Hamlet) as Willem, Omari Douglas (It’s A Sin, Constellations) as JB and Zach Wyatt (The Witcher, I and You) as Malcolm.

The cast will be complete by** Elliot Cowan** (The Crown, 2:22 A Ghost Story), Zubin Varla (Tammy Faye, Equus), Nathalie Armin (Force Majeure, The Doctor) and Emilio Doorgasingh (Best of Enemies, The Kite Runner).

A Little Life is directed by visionary director Ivo van Hove (Network, A View From The Bridge), the English language premiere of A Little Life is adapted from Hanya Yanagihara’s novel A Little Life. Further creative information for A Little Life is yet to be announced.

