Tickets for 2:22 at the Apollo Theatre in London are now on sale. This spine-tingling tale will have you on the edge of your seat.

This supernatural thriller saw sell-out performances in its initial run and now audiences will have a limited opportunity to get tickets for the scariest ticket in town.

Intriguing, funny and scary, 2:22 A Ghost Story takes you into an adrenaline-filled night where you are not sure whether secrets or ghosts will come out next. What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?

Jenny is certain that her new home is haunted, she hears it every night at the same time, but her husband Sam won’t even entertain the idea. Their argument extends to their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again? Belief and scepticism clash, but something feels strange and frightening, and that something is getting closer, so they’re going to stay up… until 2:22… and then they’ll know.

2:22 A Ghost Story cast and creatives

Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill, John Tucker Must Die) plays Lauren alongside Jamie Winstone (Made In Dagenham, Kidulthood) as Jenny, Clifford Samuel (The Windrush Chronicles, Julius Ceaser) as Sam, and Ricky Champ (Romeo and Juliet, Eastenders) The company is completed by Luis Donegan-Brown, Gemma Yates, Allie Dart, and Grant Kilburn.

2:22 A Ghost Story was written by Danny Robins and is directed by Matthew Dunster with set design from Anna Fleischle. Costume Design is from Cindy Lin with Lighting Design from Lucy Carter and Sound Design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph.

The casting director is Jessica Ronane CDG CSA. Illusions are from Chris Fisher with Vocal Coaching from Hazel Holder. The fight directors are Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper Brown with associate director Isabel Marr.

