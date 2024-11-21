The Liar, The Bitch and The Wardrobe (A very adult panto) London Tickets

Don’t let the kids have all the fun this holiday season! The Liar, The Bitch and The Wardrobe (A very adult panto) is a titillating turkish delight! Book your official tickets for the world premiere today!

About The Liar, The Bitch and The Wardrobe (A very adult panto)

With no prospects of climbing the property ladder, the imminent return of James Cordon to the UK and the brink of World War Ill on the horizon, two evacuees flee London and escape to the country for a simpler life. All seems to be going to plan until a trip back in the closet, transports them both to an unknown land. They embark on a raucous adventure meeting 'almost' recognisable characters: Mr Topless, The Hungry Beaver, The Tight Bi*ch and Aslan, as they pursue their own personal quest of discovery, to become Queens of the kingdom and solve that ultimate age old problem: world peace!

It’s Worth the Applause