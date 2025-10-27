Snow White Tickets

Snow White is coming to the West End like you’ve never seen her before! TuckShop returns to panto for their 5th anniversary with this adult, all-drag pantomime at the Emerald Theatre. Rude, crude and outrageously funny, this star-studded drag cast will have you laughing all the way through. Book your tickets now for a West End night full of chaos, glitter and laughs.

About Snow White

The fairest in the land gets a dazzling twist in this all-drag pantomime. Snow White must journey through an enchanted kingdom and outwit the Wicked Queen with the help of her friends—but with outrageous twists, cheeky humour and plenty of glitter. Expect raucous comedy, audience interaction and a story like no other.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

All-drag pantomime celebrating TuckShop’s 5th anniversary

Performed at the Emerald Theatre, West End

From the creators of The Diana Mixtape, Death Drop, Cool Rider and Gals Aloud

Snow White Creatives

Produced by TuckShop Theatre Company

Snow White Cast

Wicked Queen – Kyrian Thrax

– Kyrian Thrax Fairy – Kitty Scott-Claus

– Kitty Scott-Claus Magic Mirror – Yshee Black

– Yshee Black Housemates – Tiana Biscuit

– Tiana Biscuit Muddles – Sophia Stardust

– Sophia Stardust Villager No. 4 – Ophelia Love

– Ophelia Love HuntsThem – Kate Butch

– Kate Butch Snow White – Tayris Mongardi

Please Bear in Mind

This special 5th anniversary run is strictly limited. Don’t miss your chance to see this adult, all-drag pantomime at the Emerald Theatre. Book in advance—tickets sell out fast!