Snow White Tickets
Snow White is coming to the West End like you’ve never seen her before! TuckShop returns to panto for their 5th anniversary with this adult, all-drag pantomime at the Emerald Theatre. Rude, crude and outrageously funny, this star-studded drag cast will have you laughing all the way through. Book your tickets now for a West End night full of chaos, glitter and laughs.
About Snow White
The fairest in the land gets a dazzling twist in this all-drag pantomime. Snow White must journey through an enchanted kingdom and outwit the Wicked Queen with the help of her friends—but with outrageous twists, cheeky humour and plenty of glitter. Expect raucous comedy, audience interaction and a story like no other.
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- All-drag pantomime celebrating TuckShop’s 5th anniversary
- Performed at the Emerald Theatre, West End
- From the creators of The Diana Mixtape, Death Drop, Cool Rider and Gals Aloud
Snow White Creatives
Produced by TuckShop Theatre Company
Snow White Cast
- Wicked Queen – Kyrian Thrax
- Fairy – Kitty Scott-Claus
- Magic Mirror – Yshee Black
- Housemates – Tiana Biscuit
- Muddles – Sophia Stardust
- Villager No. 4 – Ophelia Love
- HuntsThem – Kate Butch
- Snow White – Tayris Mongardi
Please Bear in Mind
This special 5th anniversary run is strictly limited. Don’t miss your chance to see this adult, all-drag pantomime at the Emerald Theatre. Book in advance—tickets sell out fast!