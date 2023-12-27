Sleeping Beauty London Panto Tickets

The queens of TuckShop, the minds behind Death Drop: Back In The Habit, return for their third West End season of their hilarious all-drag panto with one of the greatest fairytales of all time, retold fabulously. Far far away, Princess Aurora is under a cruel spell to sleep for 100 years…or is she just hungover and lazy… you decide.

All About The Sleeping Beauty Panto in London

Will the evil Carabosse win the day, or will the dashing, suave, and ever so horny Prince Charming save the day, slay the competition, and save our Princess?!

Written by Soho and West End drag legend Miss Moppe, this ridiculous retelling of the sleepiest princess in all the land will have you laughing out loud, singing along, and wondering just who is behind you. Join a spectacular lineup of the best Drag as they whisk you to a magical land to re-tell the classic Sleeping Beauty in their own, mischievous, outrageous way

Take A Trip To The TuckShop

Headed up by West End theatre producer Christopher D. Clegg, TuckShop is an entertainment company like no other. We specialise in theatre production, club promotion, merchandising and artist representation all centred around DRAG.

With the huge rise in drag popularity over the last ten years, TuckShop is at the forefront of UK

Drag culture, coming hot off the heels of Chris's fifteen years of experience in the West End as a producer, theatre manager, and marketing expert. As well as creating bespoke productions and producing nationwide tours, TuckShop also represent some of the UK's best Drag talent, raising their profile through branding, promotion and regular bookings.

With new productions in development, an ever-expanding roster of headline performers and our new online store, TuckShop works tirelessly to give Drag the leg-up it deserves.

Please Bear In Mind

Sleeping Beauty in London is recommended for ages 16+.

Sleeping Beauty London Panto Cast

Main Cast