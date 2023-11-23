Menu
    Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick Tickets at the Charing Cross Theatre, London

    Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick

    Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick! transfers to the West End, make your 2023 a raunchy one!

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 18+.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    23rd Nov 2023 - 13th Jan 2024.
    PLEASE NOTE: This pantomime is running for the 2023-2024 holiday season. Please be certain you wish to attend the performance on the date that you have selected as no refunds will be made due to date confusion.

    November 2023 December 2023 January 2024

    PantomimeComedyChristmasContemporaryLimited RunLGBT Gay FriendlyPantomime

