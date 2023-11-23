Tickets for Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick! (adult panto) are available now!

Brought to you by the creators of the Above the Stag pantos and following a highly successful run of queer adult pantos, London’s raunchiest and most popular adult-only pantomime company are bringing their sexiest show yet to 2023 with Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick! at Charing Cross Theatre! Book your tickets to make 2023 your juiciest year yet!

About Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick! panto

Prepare for a heavenly trip back in time to the tiny yet wild kingdom of Slutvia, where it is a 21st birthday ball. The haughty yet horny Queen Gertrude has just lost her man and is on the search for a new husband, whilst her son Prince Beauty scouts the land in search of the perfect man. However, both queens bite off more than they can chew when Prince Beauty stumbles on a prick in the palace garden and awakens to a modern world, where palaces are owned by the National Trust and the perfect man hides behind a faceless profile on Grindr.

Cheeky, provocative, silly and rude - Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick! is the ultimate festive fancy. With incredible wit, sensational numbers and vibrant sets - it is the perfect adult panto to sink your teeth into this Christmas - you’ll be gagging for more!

The cast and creatives of Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick!

Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick! has a book by Jon Bradfield and Martin Hooper with original songs by Jon Bradfield. It is directed by Andrew Beckett and produced by Oli Sones. Matthew Baldwin is set to play the fierce Queen Gertrude.

Further casting information for Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick! is yet to be announced.

Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick! tickets are available now!

Will you be naughty this Christmas? Book your tickets for Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick! for a sensational and steamy queer celebration.