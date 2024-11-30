Robin Hood and the Christmas Heist Tickets

Robin Hood and the Christmas Heist comes to the Rose Theatre Kingston for a limited run. Based on the legendary tale of Robin Hood, this reimagined show follows a tale of generosity and bravery. Written by Olivier Award Winner **Chris Bush**, this is a must-see merry event. Book your tickets now for this spectacular festive adventure.

About Robin Hood and the Christmas Heist

As Sherwood experiences its first winter snowfall, Christmas cheer is dwindling. With cupboards bare and nights cold, the cruel Sheriff squeezes his citizens for every penny they're worth. Robin Hood hatches a daring plan deep in the heart of the forest to bring Christmas joy back to Sherwood. Can he triumph over the Sheriff and bring hope to the children of Sherwood in time for Christmas Day?

Facts and Critical Acclaim