It’s Mother Goose time! Mother Goose tickets are available to purchase now

Comedian John Bishop and the iconic Sir Ian McKellen have flocked together to form a super-duo in this belly-clutching family-friendly panto that will have you honking with laughter all night long. Filled with farce, fun and eggcellent surprises - this John Bishop and Ian McKellen panto is in high demand! Get ready to soar through the sky in this unmissable night of entertainment. Tickets for Mother Goose are available now!

Mother Goose panto story

In the mother of all pantos, Mother Goose (McKellen) and her husband Vic (Bishop) soon discover that their blissful little lives in their Animal Sanctuary are not as wholesome as they once believed. When a magical goose waddles on up to their abandoned Debenham’s residence, they are put to the test, but will they fly away with fame and fortune?

Will Ma get her knickers in a twist? Will Pa tell everyone to get stuffed? Will everyone's feathers get ruffled? Prepare yourself for magical fairies with booming vocal cords, puppets that have mastered the art of tap dancing, and chaos that is impeccably constructed. It’s a quacking good time!

About John Bishop and Ian McKellen

Liverpool-born ex-footballer John Bishop rose to prominence in the early noughties as an in-demand stand-up comic. After seeking more out of life, Bishop found himself drifting into the world of open-mic nights. Through his self-deprecating humour and loveable persona, he went on to build a solid career on the comedy circuit, until his 2009 Edinburgh Festival show ‘Elvis Has Left The Building’ catapulted him into fame. Now one of the UK’s most prominent comedians, Bishop has also developed his career as an actor, making appearances in Doctor Who and Skins.

With a career spanning several decades, Sir Ian McKellen is a veteran of the screen and stage and has performed across most genres under the sun. He is known notably for his critically-acclaimed performances as Gandalf The Grey in Lord of The Rings and Magneto in the X-Men films. McKellen also has an incredible list of theatre credits to his name, he has played Macbeth in Macbeth, Romeo in Romeo and Juliet and Prince Hamlet in Hamlet. McKellen is a champion of LGBTQ+ rights worldwide and alongside being knighted for his contributions to entertainment, was awarded the Freedom of The City of London in October 2014.

The cast and creatives of Mother Goose Panto

Mother Goose featuring Sir Ian McKellen and John Bishop is brought to you by the imaginations of Writer Jonathan Harvey (Coronation Street, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme) and Director Cal McCrystal (‘Britain’s funniest director’ Guardian). With set and costume design by Liz Ascroft, choreography by Lizzi Gee, sound design by Ben Harrison, puppet design by Christopher Barlow Puppets and Creatures and casting direction by Anne Vosser.

McKellen and Bishop will be joined on stage by Anna-Jane Casey as Cilla The Goose, Oscar Conlon-Morrey as Jack, Simbi Akande as Jill and Sharan Ballard as Encanta

Tickets for Mother Goose panto are available now

Witness Sir Ian McKellen and John Bishop in this tale as old as time. Prepare for take-off and book tickets for Mother Goose today!