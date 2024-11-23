Jack and the Beanstalk: What a Whopper! London tickets
The fabulously filthy team that brought you last year's smash-hit, Sleeping Beauty Takes A Prick, are back! Jack and the Beanstalk: What a Whopper! is the giant gay panto you never knew you needed. Book your official tickets now!
What is Jack and the Beanstalk: What a Whopper! About?
Laugh your stockings off to this profoundly silly and staggeringly naughty new adults-only pantomime!
Jack Trott is very poor, very gay and very horny, living with his mum on a dilapidated dairy farm ten miles from the nearest Grindr user. When he sells their beloved cow for a handful of magic beans, his mum throws them in the compost - and they wake up to the biggest, thickest stalk they've ever seen. Is there a giant at the top? And if so... is he all in proportion?
This magical musical adventure is everything a panto should be - just NOT for all the family!
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- ★★★★★ “The hit of the festive season” – The Stage
- ★★★★★ "The best adult pantomime in London" - Theatre Weekly
- ★★★★ “Terrifically entertaining” – Gay Times
Jack and the Beanstalk: What a Whopper! Cast
- Dame Trott - Matthew Baldwin
Further casting to be announced.
Jack and the Beanstalk: What a Whopper! Creatives
- Written by - Jon Bradfield and Martin Hooper
- Songs by - Jon Bradfield
- Directed by - Andrew Beckett