    Jack and the Beanstalk (Lyric Hammersmith) Tickets at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

    Jack and the Beanstalk (Lyric Hammersmith)

    The Lyric Hammersmith Pantomime returns to bring gigantic laughs!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 6+.
    Running time
    approximately 2 hours
    Performance dates
    2 December 2022 – 7 January 2023
    Access
    There will be a RELAXED PERFORMANCE on Tuesday 6 December at 11am, an AUDIO DESCRIBED performance on Saturday 17 December at 6pm, an OPEN CAPTIONED performance on Wednesday 21 December at 6pm and a BSL PERFORMANCE on Wednesday 28 December at 2pm.

