Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk at the Lyric Hammersmith now on sale!

The Lyric Hammersmith Pantomime is back for the festive season. Get ready for the gigantic return of Jack and the Beanstalk with your tickets to the 2022/23 Lyric Hammersmith panto!

Lyric Hammersmith Panto: Jack and the Beanstalk

Fee-fi-fo-fum, I smell the Lyric Hammersmith Pantomime! Our beloved rascal Jack is back to climb into our holiday hearts again this year. When Jack trades the Daisy the Cow, one of the family’s few remaining possessions for a bag of beans, they have no idea what time of adventures are waiting to sprout up around them. Join Jack in the climb of a lifetime, do battle with giants and thorny baddies and hope to find a fortune that will save the day!

Lyric Hammersmith will bring new life to this classic fairy-tale with a delightful panto chock a block full of live music, dance and whip-smart comedy. As always the Lyric Panto promises to be tonnes of fun for the whole family.

Jack and the Beanstalk tickets available for the Lyric Hammersmith Panto

The Lyric Hammersmith Pantomime is known as the coolest Christmas show in town and you won’t want to miss it! Jack and the Beanstalk is climbing onto the West End stage, book your tickets now before they disappear like a bag full of magic beans!