Following last year's five-star hit, King’s Head Theatre returns for their second annual panto - Jack and the Beanstalk! This GIANT fantasy-filled adventure is the perfect treat for all the family. Book your official tickets today!

Heroes don't always wear capes... but ours occasionally wears a cowpat! Young milkman Jack finds himself thrust into the limelight when his mum's dairy farm, Angel Delight on Udder Street - and Islington itself - is threatened by a greedy old giant! Armed with only a can of squirty cream and a talent for puns, Jack is determined to do battle with the giant... But can he persuade the townsfolk of Islington - and his mum - that he's up to the job?

Join Jack on his moo-vellous journey up the beanstalk, as he battles to save the town and rescue his legendairy Moosical Theatre-loving bovine bestie Cowpatti Lupone from the clutches of the fearsome giant!

This show ain't semi-skimmed: it's a full-fat riot of slapstick, show tunes, and spectacle!

It's worth the applause!

★★★★★ ‘What a spectacular show… Truly a magnificent production’ - London Pub Theatres on last year's Cinderella

★★★★★ ‘Quite simply, a brilliant piece of entertainment. A fantastic cast, a clever crafted script, and a thoroughly good time’ - North West End on Cinderella.

★★★★★ ‘The panto to see this season’ - Curtain Call Reviews on Cinderella.

★★★★ ‘Delivers all the festive joy you could hope for’ - A Youngish Perspective on Cinderella.

