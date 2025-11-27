Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk - Adult Panto are available now!

King’s Head Theatre returns for their second annual adult panto after 2024’s five-star hit Cinderella. Join them for North London’s most scandalous panto - a perfect excuse to hit the town with your work bestie and celebrate the holidays. Book your official tickets today!

About Jack and the Beanstalk - Adult Panto

Islington’s favourite panto is about to get naughty!

Enter the Kings Head Theatre and enjoy a wild ride on Jack’s beanstalk in this scandalous Adults Only version of our fabulous family show, complete with extra special guest stars…

Last year’s Adults Only performances were such a hit that this year, they've added double! Previous guest stars have included Christina Bianco, Cassidy Janson, Vinegar Strokes, Trevor Ashley, Danielle Steers, John Owen-Jones, Amy Ross and Helen Woolf and this year they promise to pack even more in!

Heroes don't always wear capes... but ours occasionally wears latex! Dashing milkman Jack finds himself thrust into the limelight when his mum's dairy farm, Angel Delight on Udder Street - and Islington itself - is threatened by a greedy old giant! He may be young, dumb, and full of fee fi fo fum, but Jack is determined to do battle with the giant… Can he get it up for the job?

Join Jack on his moo-vellous journey, and see if he can rise to the occasion to rescue his Moosical Theatre-loving bovine bestie Cowpatti Lupone from the clutches of the giant!

Strap on for this full-on, no holds barred spectacle: expect show tunes, slapstick and a cheeky twist on traditional pantomime fun!

It’s worth the applause!

★★★★ ‘Infused with wit, whimsy, and just the right amount of cheek’ - A Youngish Perspective on Cinderella.

★★★★ ‘Spectacularly clever and outrageously funny’ - Stage to Page

‘A fun, risqué twist on the beloved pantomime, blending cheeky humour and fabulous talent’ - The Live Review

Jack and the Beanstalk - Adult Panto cast

Jack and the Beanstalk - Adult Panto cast to be announced soon.

Jack and the Beanstalk - Adult Panto creatives

Jack and the Beanstalk - Adult Panto creatives to be announced soon.