    Jack and the Beanstalk - Adult Tickets at the King's Head Theatre, London

    Jack and the Beanstalk - Adult

    Islington’s favourite panto is about to get naughty!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 18+
    Running time
    2hrs 20mins (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    26 November 2025 - 3 January 2026

    Next Available Performances of Jack and the Beanstalk - Adult

    TODAY is 14th March 2025

    November 2025 December 2025 January 2026

    Tags:

    PantomimeComedy TicketsLimited Run TicketsPantomime TicketsOff West End Theatre Tickets

