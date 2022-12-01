Tickets for GHOSTED - Another F***ing Christmas Carol panto are available now!

It’s modern, it’s witty and it's a Christmas carol unlike any other. GHOSTED - Another F***ing Christmas Carol takes all of the lessons of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol and presents them in an electric and colourful light. Brimming with reworked Christmas carols and led by a company of four, tickets for GHOSTED - Another F***ing Christmas Carol are available to purchase now for viewings at The Other Palace theatre, London!

About GHOSTED – Another F***ing Christmas Carol panto

In this out-of-the-ordinary Christmas tale, follow along the atmospheric journey of the world's worst boss, Eloisa Scrooge. Eloisa lives her days in scorn and condemnation, however, when a cheerful trio of queer ghosts show up on her doorstep, a life of misery becomes one of hope.

Through a journey of time, Eloisa is shown a dreadful past and an equally awful future that awaits if she does not change the errors of her ways. In a life that has gone astray, she discovers how her behaviours have impacted those around her, especially her assistant Bobbi Cratchitt.

The cast and creatives of GHOSTED – Another F***ing Christmas Carol

Described by Sir Ian McKellen as ‘Witty, topical, traditional & hilariously queer’, GHOSTED – Another F***cking Christmas Carol is written by Jon Bradfield and Martin Hooper, with lyrics by Jon Bradfield, and directed by Andrew Beckett. Casting is yet to be announced.

In this celebration of all things queer and Christmas, prepare to witness this epic festive redemption of Eloisa Scrooge. Book tickets for GHOSTED – Another F***ing Christmas Carol today!