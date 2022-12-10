Tickets for Cinderella the panto are available now!

You shall go to the ball this Christmas! Join Cinderella on her epic rags-to-riches journey this festive period in the hilariously enchanting pantomime Cinderella, at The Orchard Theatre, Dartford. It’s the perfect panto for all of the family to enjoy - don’t miss out on Cinderella’s road to happiness in this brilliantly reimagined production. Book Cinderella the pantomime tickets today!

About Cinderella the panto

In a faraway Kingdom, the orphaned Cinderella wastes away as a servant to her wicked stepmother and cruel step-sisters. When news spreads that a nearby Prince is looking for a bride, Cinderella puts her dreams of a better life into action and sets her sight on attending the ball, all with the help of some extremely friendly mice and a group of got-your-back birds.

When the stepsisters threaten to ruin her plans, Cinderella is saved by the Fairy Godmother’s stroke of midnight. Enter a pumpkin carriage, a glass slipper and a dose of fairytale history. Featuring laugh-out-loud moments, beautiful costumes, boos and hisses and traditional pantomime ingredients, Cinderella is a must-see family treat this Christmas!

The cast and creatives of Cinderella the panto

Singing sensation, radio, recording and television star George Shelley is set to make his pantomime debut as Prince Charming and will be joined by pantomime legend Bobby Davro as Buttons, Dancing on Ice champion Regan Gascoigne as Dandini and Ellie Jane Grant in the title role. Bree Smith is set to play the Fairy Godmother.

The creatives for Cinderella the panto are yet to be announced.

Join the 30,000 other individuals who visit The Orchard Theatre over the festive period for this classic beloved fairytale, brought to life in bonkers panto form! Book tickets for Cinderella today!