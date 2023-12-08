Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Cinderella Tickets at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

    Cinderella

    Vikki Stone brings her outrageous adaptation of Cinderella to the Lyric Hammersmith!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    6+

    Child policy
    6+
    Running time
    2 hours inc. interval
    Performance dates
    8 December 2023 - 6 January 2024
    Access
    British Sign Language interpreted performance: 27th December, 2pm. Captioned performance: 20th December, 6pm. Audio Described performance:16th December, 6pm.

    Next Available Performances of Cinderella

    TODAY is 16th October 2023

    December 2023 January 2024

    Tags:

    PantomimeComedy TicketsClassics TicketsAmerican Classic TicketsLimited Run TicketsPantomime Tickets

    We use cookies