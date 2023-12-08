Cinderella Panto in London

Meet Cinderella - she’s a bonafide boss-lady running her own business in the bustling Shepherd’s Bush Market. On one fateful day, Prince Henry, a charming dreamer longing for a more fulfilled life, ends up in the Market wearing a disguise and quickly falls in love with Cinderella.

With the paparazzi in hot pursuit, the Prince is forced to flee, setting the stage for an unlikely but destined romance between Cinderella and the hapless Prince. But will Cinderella’s step-sisters Muffy and Gusset and step-mother Lady Jelly Bottom get in the way of their happily ever after? Of course they will, it’s panto! So get ready to go to the ball, because this Prince is throwing one hell of a party in Hammersmith and you are personally invited! Get your Cinderella panto tickets before the clock strikes 12!

Have a Ball With Cinderella Panto Tickets

The Queen of Panto herself, award-winning writer and composer Vikki Stone brings her outrageous adaptation of Cinderella, full to the brim with sass and magic, rip-roaring comedy, live music and chart-topping hits.

If you’re like us, you’ve seen the original a thousand times. However, this Cinderella panto in London takes the timeless fairy tale, known for its rags-to-riches theme, and turns it into a hilarious and chaotic adventure with tons of modern twists. In this reimagined story, Cinderella is an independent businesswoman, Prince Henry has a relatable desire for a less lavish life, and the story incorporates a touch of contemporary paparazzi culture. While the core elements of the original Cinderella story are all the same, Cinderella's transformation, the pursuit of true love, and the obstacles posed by her step-family, the setting and character dynamics have been altered to provide a fresh and entertaining perspective on the beloved fairy tale.

Did You Know

The tale of Cinderella is so old that it has origins dating back to ancient Greece and has been retold in various cultures worldwide.

Disney's animated film, Cinderella (1950), played a significant role in popularizing the story for a new generation. It was a major success after a series of Disney failures.

Because there have been so many versions of the Cinderella story since Rhodopsis' time, most of them see Cinderella wearing shoes of fur or gold and not glass, although we’re yet to see her in a pair of Crocs.

Prince Charming has never had a name, he is known simply as Prince Charming.

Please Bear In Mind

Cinderella the Panto is suitable for ages 6+.

Cinderella London Panto Cast & Creatives

Main Cast

Cinderella - Vikki Stone

Main Creatives

Writer - Vikki Stone

Director - Tonderai Munyevu