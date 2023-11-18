Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Aladdin Tickets at the Hackney Empire, London

    Aladdin

    The much-loved tale of Aladdin flies into Hackney this festive season!

    Important information

    Child policy
    All ages welcome. Children 3 years and under may sit on the lap of an adult, children 4+ require their own ticket.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    18 Nov – 31 Dec 2023

    Next Available Performances of Aladdin

    TODAY is 5th October 2023

    November 2023 December 2023

    Tags:

    PantomimeChristmas TicketsAmerican Classic TicketsStar Power TicketsLimited Run TicketsPantomime Tickets

    We use cookies