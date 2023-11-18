Aladdin Hackney Empire Tickets

Join us on a journey to a magical world, as the much-loved tale of Aladdin flies into Hackney this festive season!

Aladdin dreams of finding love and making his fortune. When he discovers an enchanted lamp and meets a mysterious genie, it looks like all of his wishes are going to come true. But are they, or will forces of evil stand in the way…?

Directed by and starring Clive Rowe as Widow Twankey, alongside Natasha Lewis as Abby-na-zaaar!, Ruth Lynch as Spirit of the Ring, Fred Double as Aladdin, Isabella Mason as Jazz, George Heyworth as Mildew Funk, Rishi Manuel as Wishy, and Kat B as the Genie. Expect an unbelievable cast, incredible costumes, uncontrollable laughter and song and dance numbers that are nothing short of genie-us!

All About Aladdin

Aladdin is a classic tale from One Thousand and One Nights (Arabian Nights), a collection of Middle Eastern folktales. The story centers on a young man named Aladdin who discovers a magical lamp containing a powerful genie. When Aladdin rubs the lamp, the genie grants him three wishes, leading to a series of magical adventures.

The story's origins are believed to date back to the 18th century in the Middle East, but it gained worldwide recognition through Antoine Galland's 18th-century French translation. This version introduced many elements commonly associated with Aladdin today, such as the magical genie and his wish-granting abilities. Disney adapted the story into an animated film in 1992, becoming one of their most iconic classics. Disney's Aladdin follows the adventures of a street-smart Aladdin who, with the help of the genie, attempts to win the heart of Princess Jasmine while thwarting the evil sorcerer Jafar.

The success of Disney's Aladdin led to numerous adaptations, including a Broadway musical, sequels, and live-action films. The story of Aladdin has become a beloved part of pop culture.

Why You Should See It

Hackney Empire has a reputation for throwing some of the best pantos in all of the land!

You get to travel straight to a whole new world - the stunning and exotic city of Agrabah, filled with vibrant colors and mesmerising visuals.

Seeing Aladdin is a great way to immerse yourself in the festive spirit!

Aladdin is a fun outing for the entire family.

Please Bear In Mind

All ages welcome. Children 3 years and under may sit on the lap of an adult, children 4+ require their own ticket.

Aladdin London Panto Cast

Main Cast

Abby-na-zaaar! - Natasha Lewis

- Natasha Lewis Spirit of the Ring - Ruth Lynch

- Ruth Lynch Aladdin - Fred Double

- Fred Double Isabella Mason - Jazz

- Jazz George Heyworth - Mildew Funk

- Mildew Funk Rishi Manuel - Wishy

- Wishy Clive Rowe - Widow Twankey

- Widow Twankey Kat B - The Genie

Aladdin London Panto Creatives

Main Creatives

Written By - Will Brenton, based on ideas by Will Brenton and Clive Rowe

Director - Clive Rowe

Original Music & Songs - Steve Edis

Costume Design & Set Design Coordinator - Cleo Pettitt

Musical Director, Arranger, Orchestrator, Supervisor - Alex Maynard

Choreographer - Myles Brown

Lighting Designer - David W Kidd

Sound Designer - Yvonne Gilbert