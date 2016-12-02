Tickets for Tosca at the London Coliseum now on sale!

Full of love, lust, murder and political intrigue Tosca is one of the most beloved operas. Tosca’s love for idealistic painter Cavaradossi is without compromise. But with Rome in turmoil, things which were once personal have become political. The malevolent pressure of police chief Baron Scarpia comes to bear on the lovers when he decides he wants Tosca for himself. In his twisted sadistic mind, turning the strength of her passion to his own advantage should be easy, but it has fatal results.

Jonathan Kent's taut and intense production comes together with Paul Brown's historically charged designs and we see love and evil come face to face.

Tosca cast and creatives

Opera singer and object of much affection Floria Tosca is played by Sinéad Campbell-Wallace. She stars alongside Adam Smith as her artistic beau Mario Cavaradossi. They are joined by Noel Bouley playing the sadistic and manipulative Baron Scarpia. They are joined by Msimelelo Mbali as Cesare Angelotti, Lucia Lucas as A Sacristan, John Findon as Spoletta and Ossian Huskinson Sciarrone.

The soaring opera is conducted by Leo Hussain, one of the finest young conductors in the UK. This roller coaster production is directed by Christof Loy with Georg Zlabinger as associate director. The production’s designer is Christian Schmidt with lighting design from Olaf Winter.

Federico Pacher is the associate set designer and Uta Baatz is the associate costume designer. This production’s translation comes from Edmund Tracey.

