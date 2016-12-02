Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Tosca Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    Tosca

    When passion and politics collide, love can prove a fatal weakness...

    8 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    This show is recommended for ages 15+.
    Running time
    2hr 40min
    Performance dates
    30 September - 4 November 2022
    Content
    This production contains some adult content which may not be suitable for young audiences.
    Special notice

    PLEASE NOTE: This performance is sung in English with English surtitles.

    Access
    There will be a BSL Interpreted performance on 11 February at 7.30pm.

    Tosca Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (8 customer reviews)

    Andrew Grant

    2 December 16

    Fabulous production. Great soloists.

    MARY

    27 November 16

    Wonderful ambience and superb performances. Beautiful theatre (although I do wish that the 'different to all the others in Theatreland' teal green carpet, velvet curtains and seats were still in place. All now a dull red!). Two operational criticisms: no bag search on arrival and a rather a hot auditorium.

    Next Available Performances of Tosca

    TODAY is 24th May 2022

    September 2022 October 2022 November 2022

    Tags:

    OperaClassicsDramaLimited RunEnglish National Opera

    We use cookies