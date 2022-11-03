Menu
    The Yeoman of the Guard Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    The Yeoman of the Guard

    Gilbert and Sullivan's operetta comes to the London Coliseum

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2 hours 40 minutes
    Performance dates
    3 November - 2 December 2022
    Content
    Please be aware that this production contains some adult content which may not be suitable for young audiences.
    Special notice

    Sung in English. Our surtitles system displays sung words above the stage.

