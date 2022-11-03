The Yeoman of the Guard tickets available now!

Gilbert and Sullivan's The Yeoman of the Guard comes to the London Coliseum for a limited one month run presented by the English National Opera.

The Yeoman of the Guard

One of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most loved operettas takes place in the heart of London. The Tower of London becomes the showcase for the treacherous webs of deception, unrequited love, and mistaken identity that follow The Teoman of the Guard. When a travelling troupe of performers arrive at the grounds sparks fly, romances bud and fantastical plots abound.

When Colonel Fairfax is unjustly imprisoned a plan is devised to ensure his freedom before his impending execution. Phoebe is the daughter of one of the Yeomen and schemes with new arrival, and jester Jack Point so she can have the wedding she desires. However, chaos ensues as paths cross, identities are mistaken, and new romances bloom.

Cast and Creatives of The Yeoman of the Guard

The Yeoman of the Guard features Anthony Gregory as Colonel Fairfax, Neal Davies as Sergeant Meryll of the Yeomen and Alexandra Oomens as Elsie Maynard. They are joined by Heather Lowe as Phoebe Meryll, Steven Page as Sir Richard Cholmondeley, and Susan Bickley as Dame Carruthers. The cast is completed by Innocent Masuku as Leonard Meryll and Isabelle Peters as Kate.

Chris Hopkins conducts the English National Orchestra and Jo Davies directs. Anthony Ward is the designer with lighting design from Oliver Fenwick and choreography from Kay Shepherd.

Tickets for The Yeoman of the Guard

One of Gilbert and Sullivan's darker pieces, The Yeoman of the Guard still has wit and humour. This incredible piece brought to life on the London Coliseum stage by the English National Opera.