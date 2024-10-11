Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Turn of the Screw Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    The Turn of the Screw

    Nothing is quite as it seems in this haunting opera.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    2hrs 10mins
    Performance dates
    11 October - 31 October 2024

    Next Available Performances of The Turn of the Screw

    TODAY is 7th June 2024

    October 2024

    Tags:

    OperaClassics TicketsLimited Run TicketsEnglish National Opera Tickets

    We use cookies