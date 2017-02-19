The Pirates of Penzance Tickets

Set to make waves, ENO’s smash hit production of *Pirates of Penzance* will return to the London Coliseum this winter. Regarded as one of **Gilbert and Sullivan**’s most popular operas and featuring a memorable score, it will have audiences toe-tapping all over again. Take the plunge and book your tickets to see this treasure of a show!

About The Pirates of Penzance

This legendary comical opera features a splendidly silly storyline, wild wordplay, and well-loved songs. It follows the story of an apprentice pirate who sets out to woo the Major General's daughter, while his bumbling, clumsy shipmates try to outwit an equally inept party of policemen. The opera which first premiered in 1879, has been revived in a magical and vibrant new staging, that brings out the sunshine in the story.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

The opera was adapted as a film in 1983 and called The Pirate Movie*, it starred Kevin Kline as the Pirate King* and **Angela Lansbury** as Ruth, the Pirate Maid.

The Major-General’s song has been called Gilbert and Sullivan’s most famous patter song, it’s referenced in modern-day films and TV shows including *Despicable Me 3.*

The musical in 1981 won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Musical.

Cast

** Major-General Stanley** - Richard Suart

** The Pirate King** - John Savournin

** Samuel** - Henry Neill

** Frederic** - William Morgan

** Sergeant of the Police** - James Creswell

** Mabel** - Isabelle Peters

** Edith –** Bethan Langford

** Kate –** Anna Elizabeth Cooper

** Ruth –** Gaynor Keeble

Creatives