The Opera Locos London tickets

You won’t be able to stop yourself from falling in love with this comedy opera where Puccini meets Elvis! Playing for a strictly limited four night run at the Peacock Theatre, don’t miss your chance to see this ‘opera masterclass,’ book your tickets now!

What is The Opera Locos about?

A totally unique, wildly passionate, and utterly hilarious night out, The Opera Locos is the feel-good show for everyone! The greatest hits of opera in one evening, there is something for everyone, whether you’re an opera buff, or couldn’t tell the difference between your Aida’s from your arias.

World class singers combine physical comedy, opera classics and pop hits, from Whitney Houston to Mika. Experience all the comedy, tragedy and melodrama of opera with this outstanding Spanish company.

A spectacular love story filled with colourful characters: Alfredo, a worn-out tenor with a glorious past; Enrique, the baritone precise in his macho swagger; Franelli, a quirky, pop-loving counter-tenor; Maria, a dreamy and naive soprano; and Carmen, a wild mezzo soprano.

Facts and critical acclaim

The critically acclaimed comedy has received a host of 5-star reviews, with Time Out claiming it will make you ‘beam with joy’

Over the past 28 years, Yllama (the company behind the opera) has produced 31 theatrical shows across 44 countries.

The Opera Locos won the Max Prize for Best Musical Theatre Show

Opera Locos creatives

Creator and Director: Yllama

Artistic Director: David Ottone and Joe O’Curneen

Musical Director: Marc Alvarez and Manuel Coves

Cheographer: Carlos Chamorro