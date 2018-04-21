Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Marriage of Figaro Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    The Marriage of Figaro

    Scandal, drama and betrayal ensue in Mozart’s timeless opera.

    13 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    3hr 20min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    5 February - 22 February 2025
    Content
    Sung in English with the words displayed above the stage (Surtitles)

    The Marriage of Figaro Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (13 customer reviews)

    Beverley Lawrence

    21 April 18

    Beautiful theatre, thoroughly enjoyed the performance. I will definitely be visiting again in the not too distant future!

    Bryan

    17 April 18

    mediocre overall experience. Nice sound i have to say and amazing actors/singers. First part sublime, such amazing songs and acts. Second part we were pushed to a "cave", just because we went to the bathroom on the club next-door as the Coliseum as packed of people at break time, Came back and not only the doors were shut, also they did not let us take our seat on the last row of the seats, as we could annoy someone, so they took us into a basement next to the restaurant where there was no seats, only a few folding chairs and a TV, not a screen, a TV! So please if ever anyone will leave the Coliseum to use the bathroom, make sure you run, otherwise you will be locked outside! Give a 2 out of 5 because obviously the best part of the show we couldn't really watch/listen properly. But i still recommend.

    Next Available Performances of The Marriage of Figaro

    TODAY is 10th June 2024

    February 2025

    Tags:

    OperaClassics TicketsLimited Run TicketsEnglish National Opera Tickets

    We use cookies