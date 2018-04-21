The Marriage of Figaro Tickets

*The Marriage of Figaro*, written by **Mozart**. This famous opera is returning to the London Coliseum for a strictly limited run. The opera is a whirlwind comedy of betrothal, betrayal, and deliciously bad behaviour, accompanied by the most moving and extraordinary music ever written. Book your tickets now to see one of Mozart’s most famous and prolific works brought to life.

About The Marriage of Figaro

This scandalous opera follows the story of the cheating Count Almaviva as he pursues his servant's future wife, Susanna. The scandal puts the marriage of Figaro and his wife at risk. As the household takes sides, drama ensues with deception, disguise, and double-crossing. The conflict results in comedic chaos for Figaro's love life.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

The Marriage of Figaro is based on **Beaumarchais**’s French play, *La Folle Journee*.

Beaumarchais’s play earned higher box office revenue than any other French play of the eighteenth century.

Mozart, regarded as one of the most influential composers, redefined the symphony in operas.

Cast

**Susanna** - Mary Bevan

**Figaro** - David Ireland

**Dr Bartolo** - Neal Davies

**Marcellina** - Rebecca Evans

**Cherubino** - Hanna Hipp

**Don Basilio / Don Curzio –** Hubert Francis

**Countess Almaviva –** Nardus Williams

**Count Almaviva **- Cody Quattlebaum

**Barbarina** - Ava Dodd

Creatives