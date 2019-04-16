Menu
    The Magic Flute Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    The Magic Flute

    Simon McBurney’s five-star production of Mozart classic The Magic Flute returns to ENO.

    54 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2 hours 55 minutes
    Performance dates
    28 February - 30 March 2024
    Access
    BSL signed performance 19 March 2024, 19:00

    The Magic Flute Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (54 customer reviews)

    Emmanuelle Arbouch

    16 April 19

    This opera has a bit of everything. It is funny, modern, beautiful, creative with lots of unexpected moments. Great for the whole family. It was my 2 boys (aged 12 and 14) first opera and they thoroughly enjoyed themselves. Brilliant.

    Pilar Correia Dungworth

    12 April 19

    Amazing production, singing and orchestra! BRAVO!

    Tags:

    OperaClassicsEnglish National Opera

