Prince Tamino and the bird-catcher Papageno find themselves drawn together on a journey to rescue Pamina, but who does she need rescuing from? Guided on their quest by three spirits and with the aid of magical instruments, our heroes struggle to overcome the trials set before them and find happiness and true love.

The cast and creatives of The Magic Flute

Don't miss the stellar cast bringing this mesmerizing tale to life. Norman Reinhardt makes his much-anticipated ENO debut as the courageous Tamino, while David Stout portrays the lovable Papageno. Joining them is the remarkable Soraya Mafi, a former ENO Harewood Artist, as the captivating Pamina. Adding a touch of brilliance is the fiery coloratura of Rainelle Krause, making her debut as the manipulative Queen of Night. This exceptional ensemble is accompanied by the renowned ENO Chorus and Orchestra, conducted by the talented Erina Yashima.

