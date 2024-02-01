Menu
    The Handmaid's Tale Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    The Handmaid's Tale

    Resistance. Rebellion. Redemption. A dystopian world where hope prevails against all odds

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 15+.
    Running time
    2 hours 45 minutes (one interval)
    Performance dates
    1 - 15 February 2024
    Content
    Please be aware that this production contains some adult content which may not be suitable for young audiences.
    Access
    BSL signed performance 8 February 2024, 19:30

