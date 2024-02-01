Tickets for The Handmaid’s Tale are available to book now!

Memory is strength. Love is resistance. A powerful story of courage and survival in the face of repression, The Handmaid’s Tale is based on Margaret Atwood’s major novel of the same name. Poul Ruders’ opera features a score that draws on medieval chants and gospel music.

About The Handmaid’s Tale

Together with a minimalist libretto by Paul Bentley, this production captures the dissonant brutality of the Republic of Gilead.

Women have been entirely stripped of their freedom and rights in Gilead. Fertile women, Handmaids, are forced to reproduce with Commanders of the Republic. Terror is a daily reality for Handmaid Offred. She defies the regime, refusing to surrender her identity and independence.

This thought-provoking work, revived after a successful run in 2022, asks questions about State power and the fragility of freedom.

The creatives of The Handmaid’s Tale

Directed by Annilese Miskimmon, the ENO’s Artistic Director and conducted by Joana Carneiro, the production has an exceptional cast including mezzo-sopranos Kate Lindsey as Offred and Susan Bickley as her mother, with soprano Rachel Nicholls as Aunt Lydia, Avery Amereau as Serena Joy, James Creswell as The Commander and ENO Harewood Artist John Findon as Luke.

The Handmaid's Tale exposes the trauma of society and the potential issues that could create a dystopian world, this fascinating tale of women's rights, follows a story that raises important questions about power, oppression, and gender inequality.