The Elixir of Love Tickets

The romantic comedy opera, *The Elixir of Love* is returning to the London Coliseum this winter. **Donizetti**'s opera made its debut in 1832 and has been charming audiences ever since. Book your tickets now for this strictly limited run.

About The Elixir of Love

Set at the height of World War II, the opera follows Adina, the lady of the manor, who has suppressed her feelings for Nemorino, a worker on the estate. She is indifferent to his advances, so he seeks the help of Dulcamara, a traveling salesman with a sharp suit and a nice line in miracle cures. Nemorino discovers the power of playing it cool after drinking a love potion and becomes popular among the land girls and farmhands. But can he convince Adina to choose him over the charming Belcore?

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Donizetti only wrote this now infamous opera in only a matter of a few weeks.

Director **Harry Fehr**’s other productions include *Orlando*, which was nominated for a Wales Theatre Award.

The opera was adapted by **W.S. Gilbert** as a musical burlesque named *Dulcamara*, or the *Little Duck and the Great Quack* in 1866.

Creatives

**Conductor** - Teresa Riveiro Böhm

**Director** - Harry Fehr

**Set Designer** - Nicky Shaw

**Costume Designer** - Zahra Mansouri

**Lighting Designer** - Mark Jonathan

**Translator **- Amanda Holden