The Dead City tickets are available now

Based on the novella by Belgian poet Georges Rodenbach, The Dead City (Die tote Stadt) was one of the 1920s biggest hits, rarely staged since World War II. Now, the story of life and death, past and present, is brought to the stage by the English National Opera.

The Story of The Dead City

Premiered in post-war Europe, Korngold's opera is a psychological exploration of loss.

Unable to deal with his wife's death, Paul retreats from the world to live in his memories. However, his emotional state rapidly unravels when he meets a dancer bearing an uncanny likeness to his wife. His world is turned upside down as he wrestles with the blurred lines between his old memories and newly found desires.

The Dead City comes to the London Coliseum

Annilese Miskimmon, the ENO's Artistic Director, directs The Dead City — her second production for the company. Kirill Karabits of the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra conducts Korngold's theatrical orchestration, while the set is by Miriam Beuther.

Rolf Romei and Allison Oakes make their company debuts as Paul and Marie/Marietta respectively. Dame Sarah Connolly makes her highly awaited return in the role of Brigitta, while Audun Iverson sings Frank.

With a limited run of performances, The Dead City tickets will be in high demand. So, book yours today to witness this much-anticipated production that walks the line between life and death.