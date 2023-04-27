Symphony of Sorrowful Songs tickets are on sale now

A new production of Henryk Górecki’s Symphony of Sorrowful Songs concludes the main ENO season at the London Coliseum. As Górecki’s best-known work, it is one of the highest-selling contemporary classical pieces of all time, selling over a million copies.

A contemporary masterpiece

Symphony of Sorrowful Songs, or Symphony No. 3, is a symphony in three parts that meditates on motherhood and loss. The first movement is the Virgin Mary’s lament. The second is a message on the wall of a concentration camp. The third movement is a mother searching for her lost son. As with other works such as Satyagraha and Akhnaten, Symphony of Sorrowful Songs is performed in its original Polish with English subtitles, as it is poetically rather than narratively driven.

Symphony of Sorrowful Songs at the London Coliseum

Isabella Bywater, the award-winning director and designer known for her work on La bohème for ENO and Lucia di Lammermoor at the Danish National Opera, directs and designs this London production of Symphony of Sorrowful Songs. Meanwhile, Lidiya Yankovskaya, Music Director at Chicago Opera Theater, conducts - her ENO debut. Nicole Chevalier also makes her ENO debut as the soprano of the piece.

