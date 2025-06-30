Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Semele Tickets at the Royal Opera House, London

    Semele

    Experience Handel’s opera of desire and destruction

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended for 16+
    Running time
    3 hours
    Performance dates
    30 June - 18 July 2025

    Next Available Performances of Semele

    TODAY is 21st May 2025

    June 2025 July 2025

    Tags:

    OperaClassics TicketsLimited Run Tickets

    We use cookies