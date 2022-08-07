Tickets for Rita at the Charing Cross Theatre now on sale!

Rita or Deux Hommes Et Une Femme

Coming to the Charing Cross Theatre for an extremely limited premiere run is a new production of Rita or Deux Hommes Et Une Femme. This classic opera composed by Gaetano Donizetti, with a libretto by Gustave Vaëz has been reworked with a new English translation and new orchestration specifically for a chamber ensemble.

This domestic comedy has been delighting audiences for more than 160 years. Rita, the domineering and abusive wife of faint-hearted Peppe is in for a surprise when her long-lost, and presumed dead, first husband appears at her inn. Now it is up to the husbands to work out who is staying and who is going.

Charing Cross’ Rita cast and creatives

The original opera was composed by Gaetano Donizetti, though it was never performed during his lifetime. The show premiered 12 years after his death at the Opera-Comique in Paris. The original libretto is from Gustave Vaëz. The Charing Cross production features new orchestrations and direction from Alejandro Bonatto. Mark Austin will conduct. Production design comes from Nicolai Hart-Hansen with lighting design from David Seldes.

Latvian soprano Laura Lolita Peresivana will sing the title role of Rita. She will be joined by Brenton Spiteri as Beppe and Phil Wilcox as Gasparo.

