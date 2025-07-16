Rise and Fall of the City of Mahogonny London tickets

Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht’s rarely performed opera fuses opera with ragtime, jazz, and cabaret. Blurring the lines between high art and popular culture, Rise and Fall of the City of Mahogonny plays at the London Coliseum for five nights only. Book your official tickets now.

About Rise and Fall of the City of Mahogonny

Enter Mahagonny - a seductive desert boomtown where pleasure comes at a steep price. Built on greed and moral decay, this city promises everything and permits anything… for a fee.

A rarely staged, razor-sharp critique of consumerism and unchecked indulgence. Follow three fugitives as they create a city of sin where the only rule is: there are none. But in a place where everything’s for sale, survival is the ultimate gamble.

It’s worth the applause!

‘Jamie Manton is one of the most talented of the youngest generation of opera directors’ - The Stage

"Alabama Song" has been covered by a variety of artists, most notably Ute Lemper, The Doors and David Bowie.

Rise and Fall of the City of Mahogonny cast

Leokadja Begbick - Rosie Aldridge

Trinity Moses - Kenneth Kellogg

Fatty the Bookmaker - Mark Le Brocq

Jimmy MacIntyre - Richard Trey Smagur

Back-Account Billy - Alex Otterburn

Jack O’Brien - Elgan Llyr Thomas

Alaska Wolf Joe - David Shipley

Jenny Smith - Danielle de Niese

Toby Higgins - Zwakele Tshabalala

Rise and Fall of the City of Mahogonny creatives