Rigoletto Tickets

Jonathan Miller's, adaptation of Verdi's Rigoletto returns to the London Coliseum. The highly-anticipated show features a love story, revenge, and a vendetta, set against the backdrop of 1950s Little Italy amidst the gangsters. The result is a fast-paced, thrilling opera. Book your tickets now for this limited run.

About Rigoletto

This 19th-century opera has been given a 1950s twist. The story follows a wisecracking mobster in New York named Rigoletto, who runs his mouth off and gets himself into trouble with a misplaced joke, sparking a deadly vendetta with the Duke, who seeks revenge by seducing his daughter. Now it’s up to Rigoletto to avenge her honor and his family.

Accompanied by some of Verdi’s best-loved music, including ‘La donna è mobile’ – ‘Women abandon us’ to create an operatic masterpiece.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Jonathan Miller’s inspiration for setting in a mafia setting had come from his wife who had reminded him of a Some Like It Hot scene.

Among many of his achievements, Jonathan Miller, received a Knight Bachelor for his services to the music and the arts.

Verdi was an Italian composer known for his other work included La Traviata and Il trovatore he was awarded the Order of Chevalier of the Legion of Honour.

Rigoletto Cast

Rigoletto – Weston Hurt

Duke of Mantua – Yongzhao Yu

Gilda – Robyn Allegra Parton

Sparafucile – William Thomas

Maddalena – Amy Holyland

Monterone – David Kempster

Marullo – Patrick Alexander Keefe

Ceprano – Edwin Kaye

Rigoletto Creatives