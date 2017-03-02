Rigoletto Tickets
Jonathan Miller's, adaptation of Verdi's Rigoletto returns to the London Coliseum. The highly-anticipated show features a love story, revenge, and a vendetta, set against the backdrop of 1950s Little Italy amidst the gangsters. The result is a fast-paced, thrilling opera. Book your tickets now for this limited run.
About Rigoletto
This 19th-century opera has been given a 1950s twist. The story follows a wisecracking mobster in New York named Rigoletto, who runs his mouth off and gets himself into trouble with a misplaced joke, sparking a deadly vendetta with the Duke, who seeks revenge by seducing his daughter. Now it’s up to Rigoletto to avenge her honor and his family.
Accompanied by some of Verdi’s best-loved music, including ‘La donna è mobile’ – ‘Women abandon us’ to create an operatic masterpiece.
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- Jonathan Miller’s inspiration for setting in a mafia setting had come from his wife who had reminded him of a Some Like It Hot scene.
- Among many of his achievements, Jonathan Miller, received a Knight Bachelor for his services to the music and the arts.
- Verdi was an Italian composer known for his other work included La Traviata and Il trovatore he was awarded the Order of Chevalier of the Legion of Honour.
Rigoletto Cast
- Rigoletto – Weston Hurt
- Duke of Mantua – Yongzhao Yu
- Gilda – Robyn Allegra Parton
- Sparafucile – William Thomas
- Maddalena – Amy Holyland
- Monterone – David Kempster
- Marullo – Patrick Alexander Keefe
- Ceprano – Edwin Kaye
Rigoletto Creatives
- Director – Jonathan Miller
- Revival Director – Elaine Tyler-Hall
- Conductor – Richard Farnes
- Designer – Patrick Robertson and Rosemary Vercoe
- Lighting Designer – Robert Bryan
- Revival lighting designer – Ian Jackson-French
- Choreographer – Tommy Shaw
- Translator – James Fenton