Wagner’s The Rhinegold tickets now on sale!

The Rhinegold comes to the London Coliseum as part of the ENO’s multi-year collaboration to bring all 4 epics of Wagner’s Ring Cycle to the stage. The Rhinegold comes to the Coliseum for an extremely limited run so book tickets now whilst availability lasts.

Jealous, greedy and lustful, the Gods seem to be all too human. When the prophesied ring of the Rhine is forged it starts a time of chaos for all. When Giants, dwarfs, deities and nymphs all struggle and fight the fate of the nine worlds hangs in the balance.

This stand-alone opera is part of Wagner’s epic Ring Cycle. A five-year collaboration works to bring Wagner’s magnum opus, all four epic operas in the cycle, to the London Coliseum. Following on the amazing success of 2021’s production of The Valkyrie Olivier Awar winning director Richard Jones returns to bring us The Rhinegold.

The Rhinegold cast and creatives

ENO Music Director Martyn Brabbins crafts Wagner’s stormy score as he conducts the ENO Orchestra. Wotan, played by John Relyea, is joined by Frederick Ballentine as Loge along with former Harewood Artist Madeleine Shaw as Fricka, Christine Rice as Erda, Leigh Melrose as Alberich and James Cresswell as Fafner. The cast is completed by John Findon as Mime, Jennifer Davis as Freia, Julian Hubbard as Froh, Blake Denson as Donner, Simon Bailey as Fasolt, Eleanor Dennis as Woglinde, Idunnu Münch as Wellgunde and Katie Stevenson as Flosshilde.

With Martyn Brabbins conducting, the production is directed by Richard Jones. Stewart Laing is the production’s designer and Adam Silverman is the lighting designer. Choreography comes from Sarah Fahie and the translation is from John Deathridge.

